Coalition “Flagship Project” on the Verge of Final Failure

Hundreds of Comments on the Bill

After receiving 830 comments—almost all of which contained scathing criticism of the draft—she, too, has likely come back down to earth. The political damage is also significant for Justice Minister Anna Sporrer, as the new leadership structure is being torn to shreds even within the judiciary itself. Whether it’s the Supreme Court, the Judges’ and Prosecutors’ Association, the Higher Regional Courts, attorneys, or the State Prosecutor’s Office for Serious Crimes—all have spoken out against the planned reform.