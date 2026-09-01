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Devastating Criticism

Coalition “Flagship Project” on the Verge of Final Failure

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01.09.2026 08:00
Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ), flanked by Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) and ÖVP justice ...
Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ), flanked by Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) and ÖVP justice spokesperson Klaus Fürlinger.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Porträt von Anja Richter
Von Anja Richter

830 largely disastrous comments were submitted regarding the draft bill for a new federal prosecutor’s office. Does the government intend to press ahead with the project anyway? Or will it pull the plug in the wake of this wave of criticism? In any case, the current draft will not secure the necessary majority in the National Council.

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A few weeks ago, the SPÖ, ÖVP, and NEOS submitted the draft bill for the planned Federal Prosecutor’s Office for review with near-euphoric enthusiasm. Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger even spoke of a “milestone for the rule of law” and a “genuine separation of politics and the judiciary.”

Hundreds of Comments on the Bill
After receiving 830 comments—almost all of which contained scathing criticism of the draft—she, too, has likely come back down to earth. The political damage is also significant for Justice Minister Anna Sporrer, as the new leadership structure is being torn to shreds even within the judiciary itself. Whether it’s the Supreme Court, the Judges’ and Prosecutors’ Association, the Higher Regional Courts, attorneys, or the State Prosecutor’s Office for Serious Crimes—all have spoken out against the planned reform.

The final nail in the coffin came on the last day of the review process from 32 prominent figures, all of whom have held high-ranking positions in the judiciary or academia for many years, including criminal law expert Robert Kert, former Court of Auditors President Franz Fiedler, constitutional law expert Heinz Mayer, former Supreme Court President Irmgard Griss, and EU politician Othmar Karas.

Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ), flanked by Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) and ÖVP justice ...
Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ), flanked by Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) and ÖVP justice spokesperson Klaus Fürlinger.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

“A Dangerous Trojan Horse for the Rule of Law”
In their statement, they used particularly strong language, describing the reform, for example, as “a dangerous Trojan horse for the rule of law, the separation of powers, and democracy.” They argued that the proposed involvement of Parliament would lead to “further politicization,” that the appointment commission was composed in an “unconventional and arbitrary” manner, and that the six-year term of office for the three federal prosecutors was “contrary to the system.”

In conclusion, they state: “The undersigned therefore have no choice but to firmly and emphatically reject the proposed drafts.” Incidentally, the Greens and the FPÖ are doing the same—an opposition party would have to vote in favor to secure the necessary constitutional majority in Parliament, which would likely spell the definitive failure of this costly endeavor.

The Solution: Retain the Current System
Prominent figures from the judiciary are now advising the government to hit the “reset” button and retain the current system, which is functioning well, with the relevant minister at the helm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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