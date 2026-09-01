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Today: Potapova

US Open Night: Grabher, Farewell to an Icon, and More

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01.09.2026 07:12
Julia Grabher was in action early Tuesday morning (CEST).
Julia Grabher was in action early Tuesday morning (CEST).(Bild: Krone-Collage/AP/Yuki Iwamura, AP/Adam Hunger)
Porträt von David Hofer
Von David Hofer

The US Open tennis tournament offered some emotional moments overnight into Tuesday (CEST). Following top star Carlos Alcaraz’s successful comeback, there was also a farewell. Veteran Stan Wawrinka was forced to bow out in the first round against Matteo Berrettini—and tears followed. Meanwhile, Julia Grabher has also been eliminated, while Anastasia Potapova, the last Austrian woman remaining in the tournament, will make her debut on Tuesday. 

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On the court, Wawrinka put up a decent fight, but in the end, the Swiss player stood no chance against Italian star Berrettini. The tennis icon’s final Grand Slam appearance in New York ended with a 6-7, 6-7, 0-6 loss. Wawrinka will retire at the end of the season.

He had received a wild card for the U.S. Open. After his first-round exit, emotions ran high. The fans rose from their seats and gave him a long round of applause before the Swiss player, in tears, addressed the tennis world, saying: “I love this game so much that I wanted to push myself to my limits, and this year I’ve reached my limit. It’s never easy to say goodbye to the sport you love so much.” 

Grabher Had No Chance
Meanwhile, Julia Grabher has also had to say goodbye for this year. The 30-year-old lost decisively in two sets (3-6, 0-6) to 36-year-old Sorana Cirstea. Although the Romanian received treatment for her calf several times, she had no trouble against Grabher, who also required treatment for neck issues.

Lilli Tagger and Jurij Rodionov, on the other hand, advanced to the second round of the US Open on Monday. The East Tyrolean defeated Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6:0, 7:6(4), while Rodionov defeated the Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7–6(2), 6–0, 7–6(4). Sinja Kraus, however, was eliminated after a 3–6, 0–6 loss to the seventh-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova.

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On Tuesday, Austria’s top female tennis player, Anastasia Potapova, will also make her tournament debut. She is set to face Darja Semenistaja starting around 7 p.m. (followthe live ticker here on sportkrone.at). In the women’s draw, following Aryna Sabalenka, the second top favorite, Iga Swiatek, also advanced confidently to the second round. The Polish player defeated Xiyu Wang of China 6-2, 6-3. 

Meanwhile, following Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal, the battle for the men’s title is more wide open than it has been in a long time. Carlos Alcaraz celebrated a commanding return after his long injury layoff, giving Russia’s Roman Safiullin no chance in three sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4).

Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton(Bild: AP/Adam Hunger)

The great U.S. hope, Ben Shelton, cleared his first hurdle, defeating Tallon Griekspoor 1–6, 6–1, 7–6, and 6–2. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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