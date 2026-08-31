“We Only Had 90 Seconds to Attach the Ropes”

“Harder than expected”

“We had only planned 90 seconds for this, and it turned out to be more difficult than expected because we practically had to thread the ropes under the wreck by hand. In the end, we must have been at the very bottom for two minutes,” says diver Markus Sturm, describing the feat. And it certainly was a feat, as the preparation time was extremely short. “We’ve only been working on this since Saturday. Everything had to be as safe as possible,” says Sturm, who descended to 160 meters together with his colleague and mentor, Manfred Führmann.