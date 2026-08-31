SPÖ Youth: Headscarf Ban Aims to Spark a “War”

In doing so, the young comrades lose themselves in comparisons that are at times far-fetched: “It is no coincidence that Muslim youth are being politically attacked right now, while at the same time the Austrian Armed Forces visited schools nearly 3,000 times last school year to spread propaganda for war: Racism serves as preparation for war,” warns the accompanying text from “Schule brennt,” which the SJ and the Rote Falken have shared on their Instagram accounts.