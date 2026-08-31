Grotesque Call for a Strike
SPÖ Youth: Headscarf Ban Aims to Spark a “War”
The SPÖ Youth is likely to cause another major headache at the party’s Vienna headquarters: On Monday, several left-wing youth groups called for a “school strike” against the headscarf ban on Instagram—and caused irritation with grotesque claims about “preparations for war” in Austria...
The SPÖ-affiliated group “Kritische Schüler_innen” is also listed among the organizers. The law passed by the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS prohibits girls up to age 14 from wearing headscarves on school grounds; violations are punishable by fines of up to 800 euros.
According to the call to action, the demonstration at Human Rights Square in Vienna is intended not only to protest the headscarf ban itself, but also, more generally, to protest “racism, sexism, and militarization in schools.”
In doing so, the young comrades lose themselves in comparisons that are at times far-fetched: “It is no coincidence that Muslim youth are being politically attacked right now, while at the same time the Austrian Armed Forces visited schools nearly 3,000 times last school year to spread propaganda for war: Racism serves as preparation for war,” warns the accompanying text from “Schule brennt,” which the SJ and the Rote Falken have shared on their Instagram accounts.
It continues: “We’re striking because we know that without us, school comes to a standstill, and because we refuse to let things run as usual under these conditions.”
The Federal SPÖ sees it differently
The federal government justifies the headscarf ban—enacted at the end of last year—as a means of protecting the freedom of Muslim girls. Integration Minister Claudia Bauer (ÖVP) referred to the headscarf as a “sign of oppression and a means of controlling girls from the earliest childhood.”
A similar regulation for elementary schools had been overturned by the Constitutional Court in 2020 on the grounds that a regulation targeting only Muslims contradicts the state’s requirement of religious neutrality. Challenges have also been announced against the current law, which will take effect for the first time next Monday when schools reopen in eastern Austria.
When asked, the SPÖ federal party defended the headscarf ban. Every child, regardless of gender, background, or religion, deserves to grow up and live a self-determined life, and schools play a particularly important role in this regard.
The new regulation—in combination with awareness-raising efforts among boys—is intended to prevent girls from being forced to wear a headscarf and to reduce the pressure on those who consciously choose not to wear one.
Freedom Party Sees “Admission of Defeat”
FPÖ Federal Party Spokesperson Lisa Schuch-Gubik described the SJ’s action in a press release as an “inconceivable capitulation to political Islam and a betrayal of our values.” She called it a “declaration of bankruptcy” for an SPÖ youth organization to want to “take to the streets alongside radical forces in support of a symbol of women’s oppression.”
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