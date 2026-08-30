Protest Against Google’s Large Data Center

Disclosure of Construction Plans

According to a press release, the “No Thanks to Data Centers” activists—supported by Attac—are demanding not only an immediate halt to construction of all planned data centers in Austria but also the disclosure of the construction plans and the intended use of the data centers. They argue that no training in military or surveillance technologies should take place there. In times of a “climate catastrophe,” they argue, we certainly cannot afford “‘hyperscalers’ with their absurd consumption of energy and land.” “Hyperscalers” are large providers of cloud computing and data storage services.