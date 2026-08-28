New Grandpa
Chancellor Wants New Sovereign Wealth Fund for Pensions
Chancellor and “new grandpa” Christian Stocker wants to secure his children’s future pensions. He told the “Krone” that this would be achieved through a new sovereign wealth fund, which would be financed by profits from government holdings.
Chancellor Stocker has been a grandpa for just about a week—and already the head of government is turning his attention more firmly to our children’s retirement security. In a summer interview with the “Krone,” he explains that he intends to invest the profits from state holdings in a fund in the future. “The profits will then be used to secure the state pension system,” explains Grandpa Stocker.
As a reminder: About a year ago, Stocker also addressed the topic of pensions in the “Summer Interview” with ORF—forecasting that returns would fall below the inflation rate, which is exactly what happened. A statement that earned him a great deal of criticism, even within his own party.
A New Push Against Political Islam
The chancellor is also taking a firm stance in the fight against political Islam. The ÖVP leader wants to have it banned—preferably through a law with constitutional status. This is a plan that the ÖVP had already sought to include in the government platform due to pressure from the right (the FPÖ). It didn’t work out back then—but now the chancellor is making a new attempt despite similarly slim chances of success.
To hear what Stocker has to say about a possible coalition with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and the backlash against him sparked by mothers, tune in Sunday morning starting at 6 a.m. to the “Krone” summer interview “What Now, ...?” on krone.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.