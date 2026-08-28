Chancellor Wants New Sovereign Wealth Fund for Pensions

A New Push Against Political Islam

The chancellor is also taking a firm stance in the fight against political Islam. The ÖVP leader wants to have it banned—preferably through a law with constitutional status. This is a plan that the ÖVP had already sought to include in the government platform due to pressure from the right (the FPÖ). It didn’t work out back then—but now the chancellor is making a new attempt despite similarly slim chances of success.