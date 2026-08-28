Chemical Company Finds Buyer After Massive Bankruptcy

Official handover in the fall

The purchase agreement was signed on Friday; no details regarding the purchase price have been disclosed. The official handover of the company to the new Esim is scheduled for the fall—by then, any outstanding regulatory issues are expected to have been resolved. “Together, we are taking on responsibility for an Austrian industrial site with excellent technical expertise, experienced employees, and long-standing customer relationships,” the new owners stated in a comment to the “Krone.”