Haakon made his first official appearance as king

At the same time, the Prime Minister also looked to the future with hope. “Today we also welcome our new king and queen: King Haakon VIII and Queen Mette-Marit. A great responsibility is being carried forward. They are assuming their new roles during a time marked by grief. They do so with our trust and support. It is reassuring to know that King Haakon will carry on the same motto chosen by his father, his grandfather, and his great-grandfather: ‘Everything for Norway.’”