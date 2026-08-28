Trans Woman Who Was Raped Turned Away by Hospitals

Three and a Half Hours of Waiting

She arrives—no evidence has yet been collected—at the Elisabethinen Hospital, transferred there by the ambulance. But here, too, the transgender woman is misidentified, and she is “redirected” to the emergency trauma unit at Kepler University Hospital. There, as stated in a police report, she is placed in a “storage room”; she is still not given any medication, and only after persistent insistence is the victim admitted to the urology department. Her injuries were documented, blood was drawn—to test for knockout drops—and her clothing was secured as evidence. This reportedly happened three and a half hours after the victim first arrived at a hospital. The investigation into the alleged rape is still ongoing.