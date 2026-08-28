Thunderstorm front expected to hit Upper Austria in two waves

Timing and Severity of the Thunderstorm Event

According to meteorologists, the thunderstorm warning is in effect from 4:00 p.m. today until 4:00 a.m. tomorrow. From the current outlook, the thunderstorms will come in two waves—a first wave in the late afternoon and evening hours, and a second wave during the first half of the night. Occasionally, a thunderstorm line may form. The main hazards are gusty winds and damaging hail, and occasionally heavy rainfall.