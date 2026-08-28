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Weather Service Issues Warning

Thunderstorm front expected to hit Upper Austria in two waves

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28.08.2026 11:44
Today, the skies are expected to really let loose (stock photo).
Today, the skies are expected to really let loose (stock photo).(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

This could be a rough one: GeoSphere Austria is warning Upper Austria of a massive thunderstorm that is expected to sweep across the region in two waves starting at 4 p.m. An “orange alert” is in effect for eleven districts.

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According to GeoSphere Austria, a foehn-like southwesterly flow is currently carrying very warm air masses and Saharan dust into the Alpine region. A cold front is approaching from the west and is expected to reach Upper Austria during the first half of the night.

Ahead of this cold front, a pressure wave is forming, which will cause the wind to shift to the west and bring temporary, stormy gusts. Depending on the dynamics, the pressure wave may already trigger some severe thunderstorms; additional thunderstorms are also expected during the first half of the night in connection with the actual passage of the front.

Timing and Severity of the Thunderstorm Event
According to meteorologists, the thunderstorm warning is in effect from 4:00 p.m. today until 4:00 a.m. tomorrow. From the current outlook, the thunderstorms will come in two waves—a first wave in the late afternoon and evening hours, and a second wave during the first half of the night. Occasionally, a thunderstorm line may form. The main hazards are gusty winds and damaging hail, and occasionally heavy rainfall.

Assessment of model forecasts:
 Model forecasts vary widely—some models show “only” thunderstorms during the first half of the night. The Inn and Hausruck regions, as well as the Upper Mühlviertel and parts of the Central Region, are expected to be most severely affected.

Regions with potential impacts
Orange alert: Braunau, Ried, Schärding, Rohrbach, Urfahr Umgebung, Vöcklabruck, Grieskirchen, Eferding, Wels, Gmunden, Linz-Land.

Yellow alert: Freistadt, Perg, Steyr-Enns, Kirchdorf

But the northern part of Salzburg could also be hit by the storms.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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