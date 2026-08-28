Confiscated Sheep Won’t Be Returned After All

The seemingly never-ending saga surrounding 49 confiscated sheep in Steinerkirchen/T. has added another chapter. After the Upper Austria Regional Administrative Court ruled that the confiscation was unlawful, the animals were scheduled to be returned to the barn by Pfotenhilfe Lochen this coming Monday. “We have urged the district administration three times, as there is no legal basis for withholding the animals from my client,” says attorney Benjamin Biberhofer, who represents farmer Roland Sch. (41). The authority’s appeal had no suspensive effect. However, a court decision was issued at the last minute granting the request for suspensive effect after all. The sheep will remain where they are.