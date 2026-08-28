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Farmer vs. Authorities:

Confiscated Sheep Won’t Be Returned After All

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28.08.2026 10:00
The sheep were seized on April 20; on Monday, they are scheduled to be returned from Pfotenhilfe ...
The sheep were seized on April 20; on Monday, they are scheduled to be returned from Pfotenhilfe Lochen to the barn in Steinerkirchen/Traun.(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Porträt von Markus Schütz
Von Markus Schütz

The never-ending saga surrounding the confiscated sheep from Steinerkirchen an der Traun continues unabated. For a brief moment, it looked as though the authorities would have to return the animals on Monday, but now another decision has been made that puts a stop to that once again.

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The seemingly never-ending saga surrounding 49 confiscated sheep in Steinerkirchen/T. has added another chapter. After the Upper Austria Regional Administrative Court ruled that the confiscation was unlawful, the animals were scheduled to be returned to the barn by Pfotenhilfe Lochen this coming Monday. “We have urged the district administration three times, as there is no legal basis for withholding the animals from my client,” says attorney Benjamin Biberhofer, who represents farmer Roland Sch. (41). The authority’s appeal had no suspensive effect. However, a court decision was issued at the last minute granting the request for suspensive effect after all. The sheep will remain where they are.

Four sheep dead, several lambs born
According to the inventory list, four sheep have died since the inspection, two as recently as August: “Malnutrition was also cited as the cause here. I doubt that my client can still be held responsible for this,” says Biberhofer. Several lambs were born in the flock.

Animal-keeping ban suspended
As is well known, the next hearing is scheduled for September 10 because the district authority issued an animal-keeping ban that had been suspended by the court in mid-June. Until the administrative court rules on the appeal against the seizure, the animals remain under the jurisdiction of the district authority and in their “shelter” in Lochen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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