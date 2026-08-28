Allegations of Manipulation Against KTM: Investigation Underway

The Innviertel-based motorcycle manufacturer KTM continues to face legal trouble. As reported, allegations surfaced this spring that the company was selling manipulated enduro bikes. Investigations by an international media network revealed that KTM “enables the systematic removal of speed restrictions on an entire line of its motorcycles even before they reach customers,” according to reports at the time. KTM, however, emphasized that while customers could have the speed limiter removed, they are informed that doing so would invalidate the motorcycle’s road approval. In this regard, the company stated that the allegations were based on a “fundamental misunderstanding.”