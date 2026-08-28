If a police officer named “Ralf Maier” calls, hang up immediately

Urgent Warning



• Hang up immediately on suspicious calls!

• Neither a doctor, a police officer, nor a prosecutor will ever call you and ask you to pay bail or hand over cash or gold.

• Never disclose information over the phone about cash, valuables, bank balances, or account details.

• Never open a text message from a “tax office” or your bank. None of these institutions will contact you via text message. This also applies to other organizations such as the Austrian Health Insurance Fund or insurance companies.

• Do not let yourself be pressured, and end the call immediately.

• Call the police by dialing the emergency number 133 and contact your family members immediately.