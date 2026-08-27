The Battle for Shares
Stelzer Wants to Partially Privatize Linz Airport
Linz Airport is currently owned equally by the state of Upper Austria and the city of Linz. That could soon change: Initial talks between the state and the city are already underway behind the scenes. As a result, the airport could be partially privatized.
Now it’s getting down to business: As the “Krone” has learned, negotiations are already underway behind the scenes at the legal level between the state of Upper Austria and the city of Linz. The focus is on the financially struggling Linz Airport.
As reported, the state wants to take over the city’s shares—currently, the airport is still owned equally by the two public entities. Subsequently, the airport is to be partially privatized—at least if Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) has his way: “The goal is not to operate the airport as the sole owner in the long term, but to develop it further together with strong private partners,” says Stelzer. After all, he explains, an “efficient airport” requires a “clear business strategy, new expertise, and fresh impetus.”
State Also Has Expert Report Reviewed
The basis for the ongoing sale negotiations between the state and the city is a KPMG appraisal commissioned by the city of Linz, which assigns the airport a negative enterprise value as well as a liquidation value (i.e., the proceeds if the company were dissolved and all assets sold) of two to four million euros. Currently, the state is having this report reviewed by the management consulting firm EY—a standard procedure. This review is still ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.