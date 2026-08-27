Stelzer Wants to Partially Privatize Linz Airport

As reported, the state wants to take over the city’s shares—currently, the airport is still owned equally by the two public entities. Subsequently, the airport is to be partially privatized—at least if Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) has his way: “The goal is not to operate the airport as the sole owner in the long term, but to develop it further together with strong private partners,” says Stelzer. After all, he explains, an “efficient airport” requires a “clear business strategy, new expertise, and fresh impetus.”