Acquittal for Linz’s Former Mayor Klaus Luger

Both Lost Their Jobs

As is well known, Luger is accused of commissioning the 19,000-euro expert opinion, even though he himself was the one who, in 2017, had passed on the hearing questions to the eventual winner, Dietmar Kerschbaum, during the selection process for LIVA’s artistic director. Luger refers to this as a “major mistake,” but argues that he commissioned the expert opinion to generally clarify the legal consequences of passing on questions—and not, as the prosecution alleged, to divert attention from himself.