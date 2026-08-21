Hundreds of storm-related emergency calls; cars swept off roads

Hail, heavy rain, and strong gusts of wind in Vienna

Vienna was not spared from the severe weather either. Hail, heavy rain, and strong gusts of wind led to numerous fire department calls on Thursday afternoon. According to Christian Feiler, a spokesperson for the professional fire department, between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. alone, around 60 weather-related calls were added to the usual daily operations. These mainly involved fallen trees, loose branches, and pieces of scaffolding, as well as flooded streets. Emergency crews were called out particularly frequently in the Meidling and Liesing districts.