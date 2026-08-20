Austria Needs a European Cup Miracle in Vienna

Against the backdrop of Braga’s famous rock formation, the Austrians—fielding their strongest lineup with young central midfielders Philipp Maybach and Vasilije Markovic—got off to an ambitious start. The build-up play of last season’s Europa League semifinalists was disrupted early on, and Johannes Eggestein, back in action, fired an initial warning shot from distance after five minutes. Braga then stepped up their pace. The northern Portuguese side took the field without their injured captain, Ricardo Horta; otherwise, most of the squad was available following the gastrointestinal illnesses that had struck over the weekend.