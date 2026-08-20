Loss in Braga
Austria Needs a European Cup Miracle in Vienna
Austria is trailing by the feared margin in the Conference League playoff against Braga. The favored Portuguese side won the first leg 2-0 (1-0) in front of their home crowd. Star Spanish forward Pau Victor scored on a penalty kick (25th minute), Diego Rodrigues (88th minute) then sealed the victory late in the game. Austria goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger had previously saved a penalty kick from Victor (84th minute). The second leg in Vienna will take place next Thursday (8:30 p.m.).
Against the backdrop of Braga’s famous rock formation, the Austrians—fielding their strongest lineup with young central midfielders Philipp Maybach and Vasilije Markovic—got off to an ambitious start. The build-up play of last season’s Europa League semifinalists was disrupted early on, and Johannes Eggestein, back in action, fired an initial warning shot from distance after five minutes. Braga then stepped up their pace. The northern Portuguese side took the field without their injured captain, Ricardo Horta; otherwise, most of the squad was available following the gastrointestinal illnesses that had struck over the weekend.
Buhari’s Blunder Paves the Way for Braga’s Lead
In terms of play, Portugal’s fourth-ranked team was a cut above, and it showed. Ibrahim Buhari blocked a dangerous shot by Victor before the Nigerian made a serious blunder. After Buhari’s misjudgment, Denis Huseinbasic drove toward the goal, and Austria’s center back resorted to grabbing him by the shoulder. Maltese referee Ishmael Barbara promptly pointed to the penalty spot, and former Barcelona forward Victor converted the penalty.
Just as in the matches against Beitar Jerusalem, Austria found itself trailing. Eggestein tried his luck with a spectacular shot almost immediately afterward, but Braga came much closer to a second goal on a chance by Fran Navarro after half an hour. Austria, at least, focused on damage control and tried to close the gaps with a lot of running.
Austria Fails to Capitalize
Braga increasingly sought to control the game and became more passive. Austria, meanwhile, came out of the locker room strong. Julian Hettwer took a slightly hasty shot; after the ensuing corner kick, the ball, deflected by Manfred Fischer, hit the crossbar (49th minute). The Viennese were now dominating the game and were able to make the match much more open than in the first 45 minutes. What was missing was the final push and precision on offense.
Braga still managed to score their second goal late in the game. First, referee Barbara called a harsh penalty after Fischer’s elbow struck opponent Gomez in an aerial duel. Sahin-Radlinger, however, made the save. As Austria attacked once more, Rodrigues capitalized on a flawlessly executed counterattack to make it 2–0. Austria had one more chance: a shot by Sanel Saljic deep into stoppage time, but it whizzed past the goal.
SC Braga – FK Austria Vienna 2–0 (1–0)
Braga, Estadio Municipal, 18,000, Referee Barbara (MLT)
The second leg will be played this coming Thursday (8:30 p.m.) in Vienna. The winner advances to the group stage of the Conference League.
Goals: 1 –0 (25') Victor (penalty kick), 2–0 (88') Rodrigues
Braga: Fontes – Gomez, Lagerbielke, V. Carvalho (90. Barcia), Bajrami – Moutinho, Tiknaz (75. Dorgeles), Victor (90. Travassos) – Huseinbasic, Navarro (68. Rodrigues), Silva (75. Martinez)
Austria: Sahin-Radlinger – Handl (59' Nnodim), Dragovic, Buhari – Ranftl, Maybach (72' Wustinger), Markovic (81' Schablas), Lee T. – Fischer, Eggestein (72. Boateng), Hettwer (59. Saljic)
Note: Sahin-Radlinger saved a penalty kick by Victor (84.)
Yellow cards: Martinez , Victor
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