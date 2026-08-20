"Krone" Festival
A Successful Kickoff for Three Days of Festive Fun
The traditional tapping of the beer keg kicked off the “Krone” Festival in Linz. 4,000 liters of beer and 10,000 servings of bratwurst are ready to go. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the Urfahr market grounds will be transformed into a grand stage, with free admission.
Great musicians, a lively atmosphere, cheerful people, and plenty of culinary delights—even the kickoff of the “Krone” Festival in Linz hints at what’s to come: three days full of musical and culinary delights. The pantries are well-stocked. A total of about 4,000 liters of beer are ready for the next three days—including 80 cases of non-alcoholic beer and shandy.
“I don’t think anyone here will go thirsty,” say the two Brau Union regional managers, David Kastner and Gerald Kriechbaumer. The festival also leaves nothing to be desired when it comes to food. A whopping 10,000 servings of Bosna and bratwurst are ready and will be freshly prepared on site.
A Michelin-starred chef is behind the grill
None other than grill master and Michelin-starred chef Rudi Grabner ensures the highest quality at the grill. “We’ve assigned someone specifically to every step of the process. Six people make sure no one has to wait long for their order,” emphasize the restaurateur couple Michael Nell and Lisa Sigl. “The conditions for our 25th-anniversary celebration couldn’t be better,” says “OÖ-Krone” editor-in-chief Alexandra Halouska, who is already looking forward to the festivities.
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