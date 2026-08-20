A Successful Kickoff for Three Days of Festive Fun

A Michelin-starred chef is behind the grill

None other than grill master and Michelin-starred chef Rudi Grabner ensures the highest quality at the grill. “We’ve assigned someone specifically to every step of the process. Six people make sure no one has to wait long for their order,” emphasize the restaurateur couple Michael Nell and Lisa Sigl. “The conditions for our 25th-anniversary celebration couldn’t be better,” says “OÖ-Krone” editor-in-chief Alexandra Halouska, who is already looking forward to the festivities.