Google: State Councilor lays out the facts

Ever since the groundbreaking for the Google data center in Kronstorf, there has been heated debate about its scale—especially regarding its electricity and water consumption. On Thursday, State Councilor for the Environment Stefan Kaineder revealed details of the water rights permit for the first time. According to the permit, Google is allowed to withdraw a maximum of 202.78 liters of water per second for cooling purposes from a well field near the Enns River. That amounts to up to 5.55 million cubic meters per year. According to the expert report, 91% of the water comes from the Enns River.