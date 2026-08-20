Legionella Outbreak in Linz: Three Patients Dead

Over 150 environmental samples

To date, over 150 environmental samples from the patients’ homes, cooling towers in Linz and the surrounding area, fountains, car washes, and other potential sources of infection have been received by AGES in Vienna for analysis. More than 80 tests have already been completed, and the corresponding findings have been forwarded to the authorities. As previously reported, cooling towers belonging to a company on Wienerstraße tested positive for Legionella. The comprehensive cleaning and disinfection of the affected cooling towers, which began immediately, has since been completed.