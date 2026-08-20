Additional Cases
Legionella Outbreak in Linz: Three Patients Dead
The Legionella outbreak in the capital of Upper Austria continues to spread. A total of 26 people have now fallen ill after coming into contact with the bacteria. Tragically, three of them have died from the disease. The specific source has not yet been identified.
On Thursday afternoon, the State of Upper Austria, the City of Linz, and AGES provided an update on the current situation following the cluster of Legionella cases in the state capital. The saddest news first: For three patients, the infection proved fatal. A total of 26 people have now fallen ill within just one month.
Legionnaires’ disease (legionellosis) is a severe, sometimes fatal form of pneumonia. All 24 patients from the current outbreak who live in Upper Austria required inpatient hospital treatment. Two additional cases reside abroad but were in Linz prior to becoming infected. Due to the severity of the illness, some patients required intensive care.
Over 150 environmental samples
To date, over 150 environmental samples from the patients’ homes, cooling towers in Linz and the surrounding area, fountains, car washes, and other potential sources of infection have been received by AGES in Vienna for analysis. More than 80 tests have already been completed, and the corresponding findings have been forwarded to the authorities. As previously reported, cooling towers belonging to a company on Wienerstraße tested positive for Legionella. The comprehensive cleaning and disinfection of the affected cooling towers, which began immediately, has since been completed.
The continued operation of the facility is being strictly monitored by the competent authority in close cooperation with the company. Investigations are currently underway to determine whether the contaminated cooling towers are linked to the outbreak.
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