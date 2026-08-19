Champions League Qualifiers: Live Updates
Celtic Glasgow vs. LASK LIVE starting at 9 p.m.
The final hurdle for LASK! The Linz team faces Celtic Glasgow in the Champions League qualifying playoff final. The first leg at Celtic Park kicks off today at 9 p.m. We’ll be reporting live—see the live updates below.
Here’s the live ticker:
Their sensational league title has given LASK the chance for a historic achievement. The Linz-based team aims to qualify for the Champions League for the first time and lay the groundwork for that today. Didi Kühbauer’s squad is on the road for the first leg of the playoff against Celtic Glasgow. The Scottish champions can count on 60,000 fans at Celtic Park and are considered slight favorites. The second leg takes place next Tuesday (9:00 p.m.) in Linz.
With clarity surrounding Coach Kühbauer, who has extended his contract through 2029, and plenty of self-confidence, the Linz team has set off for Glasgow. LASK has gotten off to a perfect start to the Bundesliga season with three wins in three games—and they’ll certainly need that confidence in the face of the impressive atmosphere. “It’s definitely not going to be quiet, but that’s exactly why we play soccer. Every player dreams of international matches; every player dreams of playing in stadiums like this. But dreaming won’t be enough . We have to put our dreams aside and focus on getting a good result there. Celtic will certainly want to get the crowd on their side right from the start. We have to survive the first 15 minutes; I’m convinced the guys will manage that,” explained Kühbauer.
A windfall awaits
The Linz-based club wants to make the most of its third chance at the Champions League. In 1965, their run ended against Gornik Zabrze in the qualifying round; in 2019, they were eliminated in the playoff against FC Bruges with an aggregate score of 1–3. The reward would be a windfall unlike anything in the club’s history—the entry fee alone amounts to 18.62 million euros. To succeed, Kühbauer is calling for a bold performance. “Just defending wouldn’t be the best approach there. We need a balanced performance. We don’t want to play it safe; for that, we need courageous players, and we need just a bit more than we’ve shown lately, even though we’ve won all three league games,” emphasized the coach.
The atmosphere, the financial backing—with the squad’s market value at 116.5 million euros (Transfermarkt.at)—and the international experience all favor the Scots. “Celtic is fundamentally a step above us in terms of their capabilities. That’s why they’re the slight favorites,” said Kühbauer. Celtic is aiming for its 14th appearance in the Champions League. The “Bhoys” last played in the Champions League three times in a row from 2022–23 to 2024–25 via automatic qualification. If they have to go through qualifying rounds, however, their record looks bleak. Since a victory over Astana in 2017, Celtic has failed in all five attempts to reach the Champions League via qualifying. AEK Athens, CFR Cluj, Ferencvaros Budapest, FC Midtjylland, and Kairat Almaty were the stumbling blocks.
Championship-Winner O’Neill
The fact that last season’s championship title remained in Glasgow (with either Celtic or Rangers)—as it has every year since FC Aberdeen in 1985—is due in no small part to the legendary Northern Irish coach Martin O’Neill. The 74-year-old had taken over in early January from Wilfried Nancy, who had been in charge for just 33 days, and capped the comeback with a victory in the final game of the season against Heart of Midlothian, which had been leading the league until then. With its 56th championship title, record champion Celtic pulled ahead of city rival Rangers (55).
Over the summer, the club sold Belgian Arne Engels to West Ham United for over 25 million euros, and Japanese player Daizen Maeda also left. The most high-profile new signing is Danish player Kasper Högh from Bodø/Glimt. O’Neill will be without the suspended English veteran Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Wednesday.
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