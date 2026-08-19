Celtic Glasgow vs. LASK LIVE starting at 9 p.m.

With clarity surrounding Coach Kühbauer, who has extended his contract through 2029, and plenty of self-confidence, the Linz team has set off for Glasgow. LASK has gotten off to a perfect start to the Bundesliga season with three wins in three games—and they’ll certainly need that confidence in the face of the impressive atmosphere. “It’s definitely not going to be quiet, but that’s exactly why we play soccer. Every player dreams of international matches; every player dreams of playing in stadiums like this. But dreaming won’t be enough . We have to put our dreams aside and focus on getting a good result there. Celtic will certainly want to get the crowd on their side right from the start. We have to survive the first 15 minutes; I’m convinced the guys will manage that,” explained Kühbauer.