Because the government isn't paying
The most effective firefighting helicopters remain grounded
It almost sounds like a farce: In Tyrol, private helicopter operators are left to cover part of their costs during firefighting operations because the government refuses to pay. Firefighting efforts are suffering massively as a result, and the cost of damage is skyrocketing.
Tyrol isn’t the only region currently experiencing a “summer of wildfires.” Due to the drought, emergency responders have been called upon in nearly every part of the country—both on the ground and in the air. Enormous damage has been caused, and the wildfire threat is not yet over.
However, the aerial operations using helicopters could have gone more smoothly—specifically, with more helicopters. This is because some private helicopter operators did not offer their services.
Federal Government Covers Only Part of the Costs
The background: Since 2024, there has been a uniform federal regulation governing wildfire suppression costs under the Forestry Act. The regulation stipulates that service providers must bill the federal ministry directly. The catch: In the worst-case scenario, the federal government covers only 66 percent of the costs incurred, but never the full amount.
“I don’t see why…”
“Our Super Puma would have been on standby for operations in Obergurgl,” explains Roy Knaus, head of Heli Austria, a company that operates successfully worldwide in wildfire suppression and receives full reimbursement for all its operations abroad. “I don’t see why I should pay 100 percent of the labor costs but only be reimbursed 66 percent in total,” Knaus states unequivocally.
“The higher the quality of firefighting resources available from the very start, the faster such fires are extinguished,” he emphasizes, referring to the wildfire in Wildermieming in July, which raged for three days.
State Stood Up for Helicopter Operators
The state of Tyrol clearly does not intend to step in to cover the federal government’s share of the costs. Astrid Mair (ÖVP), the state’s Minister of Public Safety, is certainly familiar with the issue. According to a response to an inquiry from the “Tiroler Krone,” she has repeatedly advocated with the responsible federal ministry for the federal government to cover the costs incurred by helicopter operators.
The services provided by helicopter operators must be fully compensated. I have made this clear to the Ministry of Forestry.
LR Astrid Mair, VP
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
“This past summer in particular has shown how important rapid and effective forest firefighting is to extinguish forest fires as quickly as possible,” Mair emphasizes.
Forest fires are causing unprecedented damage, yet the most effective firefighting helicopters remain grounded. The latter should come as no surprise to anyone: If the government wants to “pass on” part of the costs for firefighting operations to private companies, they will politely decline—and quite rightly so!
The state could—temporarily—step in on behalf of the federal government to fight fires as quickly as possible. But it isn’t doing so.
According to Adam Riese, this will ultimately result in even higher costs for everyone. Schilda sends his regards.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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