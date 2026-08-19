Who Is Getting Things Done
1,226 campaign promises still unfulfilled after a year and a half
The federal government has so far implemented a quarter of its plans. This is according to a study by a team at the University of Graz led by political scientist Katrin Praprotnik. And one thing is clear: One party in particular is struggling to get its way...
The three governing parties made a total of 1,673 campaign promises during the election campaign; of these, 314 have been fully implemented and 133 partially implemented. Exactly 1,226 (73 percent) of the campaign promises remain unfulfilled some 22 months after the election and 17 months after the Stocker-led federal government was sworn in. The detailed breakdown by party is particularly revealing.
The SPÖ has implemented significantly fewer promises than its coalition partners
The ÖVP has fully implemented 25 percent of its promises and partially implemented eight percent, making it the dominant force. It is followed by the NEOS, with 16 percent fully implemented and 11 percent partially implemented. The SPÖ has fully fulfilled only 12 percent of its (voters’) wishes and partially fulfilled six percent.
The analysis by topic is also interesting: Of all the parties’ campaign promises that have been (at least partially) fulfilled, the majority—15 percent—come from the social sector, followed by infrastructure (10 percent) and education (9 percent).
For political scientist Praprotnik, the results are similar to those of previous governments. “The benchmark we know from the past is around 55 percent of campaign promises at least partially fulfilled by the end of a legislative term. We’re on track to meet that now.”
The SPÖ Made Costly Promises
Praprotnik explained on “Ö1” radio that the SPÖ was the least successful at implementing its promises Praprotnik explains on “Ö1” radio that the Social Democrats’ election platform included very far-reaching, costly proposals such as free public transit passes for apprentices, a basic child allowance, and an increase in the net replacement rate for unemployment benefits. Given the budget situation, these could not be implemented.
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