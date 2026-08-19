AK Price Comparison
When the Start of School Becomes a Cost Issue
New notebooks, backpacks, pens, and more: When school starts, parents face a long shopping list—and a hefty bill. The Chamber of Labor has surveyed the prices of school supplies and shows where parents can save money.
Every year, between the start of school and fall break, parents have to pay for new school supplies, gym clothes, after-school care, and field trips. According to a survey on school costs conducted by the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor (AK) and the OÖ. Krone newspaper, an average of 830 euros per child is spent during this period in Upper Austria. With two or more children, these school-related costs add up even more.
Here’s how much the start of school costs
Parents have to dig deep into their pockets just for back-to-school shopping at the start of the year. According to the AK price comparison, the cost of a shopping basket for a first-grader ranges from 78.68 to 153.42 euros, and for a middle school student from 106.44 to 223.54 euros, depending on whether generic or brand-name products were purchased.
Is it even affordable anymore?
Seven out of ten parents surveyed view the start of school or attending school as a financial burden on top of the fixed costs of daily life. To offset this, many parents cut back on clothing, family leisure activities, and food, and took other cost-saving measures.
High-quality and eco-friendly school supplies come at a price. For families whose household budgets are already tight, cheaper alternatives are often the more obvious choice. Nevertheless, buying products that last longer helps protect the environment and saves money in the long run.
Money-Saving Tips
Funding options are already available, such as the “Schulstartklar” vouchers and the back-to-school allowance. To keep costs as low as possible, the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor recommends taking advantage of special offers, avoiding brand-name products, and comparing prices. In addition, you can seek advice in stores and should definitely take advantage of the 20 percent discount on select items from September 3 through 19.
Awareness of the High Costs
In general, the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor has long been calling for lower school and transportation costs, as well as more socially equitable relief for families. It is important to raise awareness that many families are struggling financially due to these high costs.
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