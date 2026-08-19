Grasser’s attorneys: “That is our professional duty”

Meanwhile, horror is spreading among the judiciary: “What has happened here is not just a crime against a completely irreproachable judge. It is a blatant attack on the judiciary and the fundamental principles of the democratic rule of law,” said Friedrich Forsthuber, chair of the Criminal Law Section of the Association of Austrian Judges. The defense team should have vetted the 60-year-old more thoroughly. “This course of action does not meet the standards expected of the legal profession,” said Forsthuber.