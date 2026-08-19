Enter & Win
Experience a Culinary World Tour in Kufstein
Fancy a culinary trip around the world? On August 29 and 30, 2026, the European Street Food Festival will be stopping at Fischergries in Kufstein. To celebrate, the “Krone” is giving away 10 pairs of dining vouchers, allowing winners to feast on the diverse selection of offerings.
The European Street Food Festival has been touring Austria since 2015 and, according to the organizers, has already welcomed around four million visitors. The concept: international specialties, freshly prepared on-site and served by numerous food trucks, stalls, exhibitors, and chefs.
The culinary selection ranges from Mexican and Indian dishes to burgers and grilled foods, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. Those with a sweet tooth can also look forward to mini-donuts, waffles, crêpes, and other desserts. Local delicacies and unusual specialties are also on the menu.
Two Days of Street Food Fun
On Saturday, August 29, and Sunday, August 30, the Fischergries in Kufstein will transform into a major gathering spot for street food fans, according to the tour schedule. Admission to the festival is free. The festival is typically open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., unless different hours are specified for a particular location. For more information, click HERE.
Win Dining Vouchers
If you’d like to sample your way through the culinary world at the European Street Food Festival, the “Krone” now offers you the perfect opportunity to do so. We’re giving away 2 sets of 10 dining vouchers for the festival weekend in Kufstein. Simply fill out the form below, and with a little luck, you’ll be there for the big street food weekend on August 29 and 30!
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