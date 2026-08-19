Experience a Culinary World Tour in Kufstein

Two Days of Street Food Fun

On Saturday, August 29, and Sunday, August 30, the Fischergries in Kufstein will transform into a major gathering spot for street food fans, according to the tour schedule. Admission to the festival is free. The festival is typically open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., unless different hours are specified for a particular location. For more information, click HERE.