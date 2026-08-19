Temporarily Suspended
Cocaine! Tennis troublemaker makes a “huge mistake”
Tennis troublemaker Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for cocaine. As a result, the Australian has been provisionally suspended.
At the ATP tournament in Mallorca in June, benzoylecgonine—a metabolite of cocaine—was detected in his sample. Kyrgios, who suffers from chronic wrist problems, has the right to appeal, but he hasn’t done so yet and likely won’t.
“I wanted you to hear it from me first. I recently tested positive for cocaine in Mallorca. I made a huge mistake and take full responsibility for it,” Kyrgios wrote in his Instagram Story. As a result of the positive test, Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended. The suspension has been in effect since August 4.
The approaching end of his career is taking its toll
The world No. 919 apologized to fans, family, and sponsors. “Above all, I’m sorry for the kids who look up to me. I know what kind of example I’m setting, and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.” After long injury layoffs, he feels the end of his career approaching. “My body wasn’t capable of doing what my mind wanted to do. I’ve always said that I didn’t choose tennis—tennis chose me. But letting go of it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to face. At times, I’ve felt helpless and alone.”
Personal Time Off
The 31-year-old will be stepping away from social media and public life for the next 28 days “to focus on finding myself again.” He added: “I’m sorry—I’ll work my hardest and come back better.”
Gender Showdown Caused a Stir
Kyrgios had lost in the first round in Mallorca. Two weeks earlier, he had also competed on grass in Stuttgart. Other than that, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist has only played in Brisbane this January. He managed to secure a victory only in Stuttgart. Last year, he won only one match in four tournament appearances; in 2024, he didn’t play at all; and in 2023, he won just one match. In late December, he caused a stir with a mixed-gender match against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, winning 6-3, 6-3.
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