Cocaine! Tennis troublemaker makes a “huge mistake”

The approaching end of his career is taking its toll

The world No. 919 apologized to fans, family, and sponsors. “Above all, I’m sorry for the kids who look up to me. I know what kind of example I’m setting, and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.” After long injury layoffs, he feels the end of his career approaching. “My body wasn’t capable of doing what my mind wanted to do. I’ve always said that I didn’t choose tennis—tennis chose me. But letting go of it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to face. At times, I’ve felt helpless and alone.”