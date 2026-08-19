As a "Krone" subscriber
Experience pop legend Nena up close
With hits like “99 Luftballons” and “Irgendwie, Irgendwo, Irgendwann,” Nena has left her mark on generations. In 2026, the pop icon will be stopping in Innsbruck on September 11 and at the Rosenburg on September 12 for her major live show. The “Krone” is giving away exclusive fan packages, including a meet-and-greet and additional concert tickets.
Following the huge success of her “Wir gehören zusammen” tour in 2024 and 2025, Nena will continue her live success story in 2026. At her concerts, fans can look forward to a show lasting more than two hours, featuring well-known hits and special gems from her vast repertoire.
Together with her ten-piece band, the singer will bring music spanning more than four decades to the stage. Of course, classics like “99 Luftballons” and “Irgendwie, Irgendwo, Irgendwann” are sure to be part of the setlist. With 25 million albums sold worldwide, Nena is one of the most successful German artists of all time. To this day, she embodies a way of life that connects several generations. Tickets for the concert on September 11 in Innsbruck are available at the “Krone” ticket shop.
Exclusive fan packages for “Krone” subscribers
This time, “Krone” subscribers have the chance to win a very special experience: Five fan packages for two people will be raffled off for each of the concerts—in Innsbruck on September 11 and at Rosenburg on September 12. Each fan package includes:
- 2 standing-room tickets for the NENA concert
- 1 autographed souvenir
- an exclusive meet-and-greet with NENA, including a photo opportunity
- dinner before the concert
This means the winners can look forward not only to a concert evening featuring numerous classics, but also to the rare opportunity to meet the pop icon in person. In addition, we’re also giving away 2 pairs of standing room tickets for the stops in Innsbruck and at Rosenburg among all other participants. Just fill out the form below, select your preferred concert, and with a little luck,you’ll get to seeNENAlive!
- 1x5 Fanpackages für das Konzert von Nena am 11. September in Innsbruck sowie am 12. September in der Rosenburg bestehend aus
- 1x2 Stehplatzkarten für das Konzert von Nena
- 1 signiertes Goodie
- ein exklusives Meet & Greet mit Nena inklusive Fotomöglichkeit
- ein Abendessen vor dem Konzert
- 2x2 Stehplatzkarten für je den 11. September und den 12. September
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