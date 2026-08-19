Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

As a "Krone" subscriber

Experience pop legend Nena up close

Nachrichten
19.08.2026 05:00
(Bild: Sarah Rechbauer, Laugh + Peace Entertainment, Lifestyle GmbH)
Porträt von Sponsoring
Von Sponsoring

With hits like “99 Luftballons” and “Irgendwie, Irgendwo, Irgendwann,” Nena has left her mark on generations. In 2026, the pop icon will be stopping in Innsbruck on September 11 and at the Rosenburg on September 12 for her major live show. The “Krone” is giving away exclusive fan packages, including a meet-and-greet and additional concert tickets.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Following the huge success of her “Wir gehören zusammen” tour in 2024 and 2025, Nena will continue her live success story in 2026. At her concerts, fans can look forward to a show lasting more than two hours, featuring well-known hits and special gems from her vast repertoire.

The Rosenburg will host a concert by the pop icon on September 12.
The Rosenburg will host a concert by the pop icon on September 12.(Bild: Lichtstark)

Together with her ten-piece band, the singer will bring music spanning more than four decades to the stage. Of course, classics like “99 Luftballons” and “Irgendwie, Irgendwo, Irgendwann” are sure to be part of the setlist. With 25 million albums sold worldwide, Nena is one of the most successful German artists of all time. To this day, she embodies a way of life that connects several generations. Tickets for the concert on September 11 in Innsbruck are available at the “Krone” ticket shop

Exclusive fan packages for “Krone” subscribers
This time, “Krone” subscribers have the chance to win a very special experience: Five fan packages for two people will be raffled off for each of the concerts—in Innsbruck on September 11 and at Rosenburg on September 12. Each fan package includes:

  • 2 standing-room tickets for the NENA concert
  • 1 autographed souvenir
  • an exclusive meet-and-greet with NENA, including a photo opportunity
  • dinner before the concert

This means the winners can look forward not only to a concert evening featuring numerous classics, but also to the rare opportunity to meet the pop icon in person. In addition, we’re also giving away 2 pairs of standing room tickets for the stops in Innsbruck and at Rosenburg among all other participants. Just fill out the form below, select your preferred concert, and with a little luck,you’ll get to seeNENAlive!

Mitmachen und gewinnen
Erleben Sie Nena hautnah
Fanpackage exklusiv für alle "Krone"-Abonnenten (Print & Digital)
  • 1x5 Fanpackages für das Konzert von Nena am 11. September in Innsbruck sowie am 12. September in der Rosenburg bestehend aus
    • 1x2 Stehplatzkarten für das Konzert von Nena
    • 1 signiertes Goodie
    • ein exklusives Meet & Greet mit Nena inklusive Fotomöglichkeit
    • ein Abendessen vor dem Konzert
Für alle "Krone"-Leser
  • 2x2 Stehplatzkarten für je den 11. September und den 12. September
Alle Infos & Preise
1.Auswahl
2.Registrierung
3.Formular
JA, ICH BIN EIN ABONNENT Ich habe ein aktives Abo
NEIN, ICH BIN KEIN ABONNENT Ich habe derzeit kein aktives Abo
Sie möchten ein Abo abschließen? Hier klicken
oder

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
19.08.2026 05:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf