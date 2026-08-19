Experience pop legend Nena up close

Together with her ten-piece band, the singer will bring music spanning more than four decades to the stage. Of course, classics like “99 Luftballons” and “Irgendwie, Irgendwo, Irgendwann” are sure to be part of the setlist. With 25 million albums sold worldwide, Nena is one of the most successful German artists of all time. To this day, she embodies a way of life that connects several generations. Tickets for the concert on September 11 in Innsbruck are available at the “Krone” ticket shop.