43-Year-Old Attacked Paramedics and Police Officers

Taken to the police station

The paramedics stated that they had intended to help the man because he was lying on the ground. However, the 43-year-old attacked them and attempted to kick them. One paramedic was kicked hard in the thigh by the man. According to his own account, however, the paramedic was not injured. The extremely uncooperative 43-year-old was then taken to the police station in a patrol car.