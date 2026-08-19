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Aggressive Patient

43-Year-Old Attacked Paramedics and Police Officers

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19.08.2026 08:57
(Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

On Tuesday, a 43-year-old patient completely lost his composure outside the Wels Hospital. The man first attacked two paramedics there and then behaved extremely aggressively toward the police officers who had been called to the scene. The man was ultimately arrested.

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On Tuesday, police were dispatched to Wels Hospital after paramedics there were attacked by a patient. The patient, a 43-year-old man from Stadl-Traun, was lying on the ground next to an ambulance and was being restrained by two paramedics. The police officers subsequently took over the restraint, and since the 43-year-old was also aggressive toward the officers, he was handcuffed.

Taken to the police station
The paramedics stated that they had intended to help the man because he was lying on the ground. However, the 43-year-old attacked them and attempted to kick them. One paramedic was kicked hard in the thigh by the man. According to his own account, however, the paramedic was not injured. The extremely uncooperative 43-year-old was then taken to the police station in a patrol car.

Spit on police officers
However, immediately after they left, he became extremely aggressive again, loudly berating the police officers, attempting to attack them several times, and spitting on one of them. Since the 43-year-old continued to behave aggressively despite repeated requests to stop, he was arrested. The man was subsequently taken to the Linz Police Detention Center.

According to emergency medical personnel, the suspect had fallen on his own at the hospital before the police arrived and had injured his left hand in the fall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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