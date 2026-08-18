The four gangsters’ joy over their loot was short-lived

The Porsche, with its superior engine power, initially sped away from the police patrol. But in Bad Leonfelden, 20 kilometers away, the perpetrators likely careened through a roundabout at high speed. The result: All the tires were flat, and the Porsche had to be abandoned in the local movie theater parking lot. “The men then continued their escape on foot and were likely picked up later from their hideouts,” said Schmidseder. A total of 210 weapons were recovered: “I think we’ve got almost all of them back now.”