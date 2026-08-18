Syringe Found: Should This Playground Be Closed?

“That would be a step backward for the city”

The deputy mayor does not view the GWG Park as an isolated case. Following the problems around the Central Station, Volksgarten, and southern Landstraße, he warns of a “wildfire”: “One park after another is falling apart.” FP City Councilor for Public Safety Michael Raml confirms the complaints and points to increased patrols by public order officers as well as discussions with the police, Volkshilfe, and B37. However, he opposes closing the playground: “That would mean the city is backing down in the face of drug-related crime.”