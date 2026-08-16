Austria beats Hartberg and gets on the board for the first time

Teenager Nnodim Seals the Win

After about 20 minutes, Austria gained more control of the game and took the lead with their first real chance, courtesy of Nnodim. The 18-year-old homegrown player took aim from 20 meters and slotted the ball perfectly into the corner. Hartberg fought to avoid a third loss, but Austria didn’t allow them many opportunities and repeatedly exploited the open spaces on offense. Johannes Eggestein, who had come on as a substitute shortly before, narrowly missed the target (63'), but Hettwer didn’t let his chance slip away. After a perfect pass from captain Manfred Fischer—who had entered the game around the one-hour mark—he lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Armin Pecsi. At the other end, goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger saved a shot from Angelo Gattermayer (79') and got to the ball just in time before the striker could reach it (83').