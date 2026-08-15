Civilian service is now experiencing a veritable rush

No More Overseas Assignments

The minister remains firm in the ongoing dispute over the recognition of volunteer service. The “uncontrolled proliferation” must end; clear boundaries are needed, and her proposal is on the table. Starting in 2040, there will be a shortfall of 4,000 civil service workers annually. “If we run out of civil service workers in nursing, in care for people with disabilities, in kindergartens, and in emergency medical services, then we’ll have a huge societal problem,” said Bauer. This “uncontrolled proliferation”—namely, the option for civil service workers to complete their alternative service with NGOs abroad—is set to be abolished as soon as the reform takes effect. Child and youth care in India and reforestation in Costa Rica are to become a thing of the past: “These may be valuable experiences for young men. But to me, civilian service means making a contribution in Austria.”