Impending Extension
Civilian service is now experiencing a veritable rush
The draft bill on military service reform was arguably the coalition’s most sensitive political project. By the end of July, an agreement had finally been reached on a draft. Although there will still be plenty of negotiations and disputes before the necessary two-thirds majority is secured, the plans are already showing their first effects.
It is precisely the reaction the ÖVP had been trying to prevent for weeks. No sooner had the draft of the military service reform been presented at the summer cabinet meeting in late July than young men began signing up for civilian service in droves. They’re rushing to sign up while the service is still short enough. As of August 14, 825 applications for civilian service have been submitted. In all of August 2025, the total was 874. With two and a half weeks left in the month, the figure has already nearly matched the previous year’s total for the month.
The timing is no coincidence. Anyone who wants to complete their mandatory service under the more favorable terms is acting now—before the reform can take effect, provided the three-party coalition of the FPÖ and/or the Greens secures the necessary two-thirds majority.
The Long Haggling
As a reminder: For months, there was wrangling, bargaining, and postponement. The ÖVP wanted to extend the “8 plus 2” commission model and civilian service to twelve months each, so that civilian service wouldn’t seem too tempting compared to military service. The SPÖ offered “6 plus 2.” The NEOS preferred a purely voluntary model. Chancellor Christian Stocker finally threw “6 plus 3” into the mix. A compromise was reached on basic military service. But on civilian service, everything came to a standstill.
Ironically, the very issue that became the bone of contention was the one concerning ÖVP Minister Claudia Bauer, who is responsible for civilian service. The NEOS, led by its own parliamentary caucus, stood in the way. Even on the weekend before the summer cabinet meeting at the Schwarzenberg Barracks in Salzburg, no agreement had been reached. The compromise was saved literally at the last minute.
In the end, basic military service under the “6 plus 3” model will effectively be extended to nine months, starting in January 2027, including a 1,000-euro stipend and, for the first time, vacation days. Civilian service, however, will remain at nine months for the time being. Serving two months longer is only possible on a voluntary basis. The extension will only become mandatory if the number of conscripts falls too far below 15,000—no earlier than 2028.
Surge in Enlistments “Logical” for Bauer
A point victory for the Pink Party. And a model that postpones the decisive question. New figures now fall precisely into this open flank. For Family Minister Bauer, the rush comes as no surprise. “Logically, everyone wants to complete their mandatory service before it might be extended,” she explains to the “Krone.”
However, Bauer emphasizes that extending civilian service isn’t just about driving men into the army, but because the health and social services systems need them for longer. “Civilian service is the best headhunter—just like basic military service is for the Austrian Armed Forces.” Nine out of ten former civilian service workers would make the same choice again; for three out of four, the meaningfulness of the work is the main reason.
No More Overseas Assignments
The minister remains firm in the ongoing dispute over the recognition of volunteer service. The “uncontrolled proliferation” must end; clear boundaries are needed, and her proposal is on the table. Starting in 2040, there will be a shortfall of 4,000 civil service workers annually. “If we run out of civil service workers in nursing, in care for people with disabilities, in kindergartens, and in emergency medical services, then we’ll have a huge societal problem,” said Bauer. This “uncontrolled proliferation”—namely, the option for civil service workers to complete their alternative service with NGOs abroad—is set to be abolished as soon as the reform takes effect. Child and youth care in India and reforestation in Costa Rica are to become a thing of the past: “These may be valuable experiences for young men. But to me, civilian service means making a contribution in Austria.”
Domestic positions could be cut
But positions could also be cut domestically. Minister Bauer had ruled out “key areas of service such as emergency medical services, care for the elderly and people with disabilities, kindergartens, and hospitals”—conversely, this could mean tight prospects for civilian service positions in the care of drug addicts or refugees. So, just three weeks after the draft was announced, it’s already becoming clear what ÖVP Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner noted inher “Krone” interview: “Of course, it all depends on the duration!”
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