LASK Stars Out
Kühbauer Provides an Update on Horvath and Adeniran
Third game, third win! Champions LASK also secured a clear 4-1 victory in the Upper Austrian derby against Ried—despite falling behind early and the seemingly injury-related substitutions of Samuel Adeniran and Sascha Horvath. After the game, however, coach Didi Kühbauer gave the all-clear. Here are the post-game reactions...
“Those were precautionary measures. We have a very important game on Wednesday. We’ll need a much better performance there. Celtic isn’t comparable to Ried. We’ll really need every fit player,” Kühbauer explained regarding the substitutions of Horvath and Adeniran.
Commenting on the match, the LASK coach said: “When you win 4–1, you have to be satisfied. We started the game really poorly. The goal we conceded actually worked in our favor. I had the feeling that my guys were absolutely determined to win this game. We then quickly got back on track against an opponent who was overwhelmed.”
The only thing the championship-winning coach didn’t like at all was Robert Ljubicic’s red card. Kühbauer: “He’ll know that himself. It doesn’t look good. Of course it’s a red card. He’ll know for himself that it was the wrong reaction.”
“Congratulations to LASK”
Mario Despotovic (Ried coach): “Congratulations to LASK on their well-deserved victory. We started the game well but conceded a goal quickly. Our defensive organization is something we need to work on. The opponent took cold-blooded advantage of our mistakes. Overall, it wasn’t good enough. We need to figure out where our focus was at the moment we conceded that quick goal. The opponent shifted very well; they played with a lot of intensity. Our structure on offense was okay, but our execution needs to improve. We’ll do better in the future; we need to play it out even more clearly.”
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