Kühbauer Provides an Update on Horvath and Adeniran

“Congratulations to LASK”

Mario Despotovic (Ried coach): “Congratulations to LASK on their well-deserved victory. We started the game well but conceded a goal quickly. Our defensive organization is something we need to work on. The opponent took cold-blooded advantage of our mistakes. Overall, it wasn’t good enough. We need to figure out where our focus was at the moment we conceded that quick goal. The opponent shifted very well; they played with a lot of intensity. Our structure on offense was okay, but our execution needs to improve. We’ll do better in the future; we need to play it out even more clearly.”