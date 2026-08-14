Controversial Photo: Karner Meets with President of Rwanda

The camp is expected to accommodate up to 100,000 migrants

The camp could house up to 10,000 migrants whose asylum applications in EU countries have already been rejected. The goal would be to organize their return to their countries of origin. According to the report, the plans are based on the assumption that some of those affected might prefer a voluntary return to their home countries over a longer stay in Uganda. Exactly how the repatriations would be organized and what legal conditions would apply are the subject of negotiations.