EU Deportation Camp?
Controversial Photo: Karner Meets with President of Rwanda
As reported, plans for a deportation center outside the EU are becoming a serious possibility. A group of European countries, including Austria, has held intensive talks with several African and Asian nations. The “Krone” has now been leaked a controversial photo.
Speculation has recently intensified that the EU’s first deportation camp could be established in Uganda. According to current plans, the facility could begin operations by 2027 and initially serve as a pilot project, writes the Greek newspaper “Kathimerini,” citing diplomatic sources.
The camp is expected to accommodate up to 100,000 migrants
The camp could house up to 10,000 migrants whose asylum applications in EU countries have already been rejected. The goal would be to organize their return to their countries of origin. According to the report, the plans are based on the assumption that some of those affected might prefer a voluntary return to their home countries over a longer stay in Uganda. Exactly how the repatriations would be organized and what legal conditions would apply are the subject of negotiations.
Encounter at the Super Cup Final
The “Krone” has now been leaked a sensational photo that could reignite speculation. The first deportation center might be built not in Uganda, but in Rwanda. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner met this Wednesday with Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the UEFA Super Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg.
How did that come about? Rwanda is Aston Villa’s main sponsor. When asked, officials declined to comment on what the two politicians discussed. Soccer likely wasn’t the only topic. However, the guest from Rwanda probably wasn’t too pleased with the match’s outcome. After all, Paris Saint-Germain took home the title.
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