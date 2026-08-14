Walkout! Controversy Surrounding Altach Star Who Wants to Join SK Sturm

Did Ingolitsch call Massombo?

Massombo played 37 competitive matches for SCRA last season and was considered an undisputed starter in the first three competitive matches of the new season as well. At Sturm, he could be reunited with Coach Fabio Ingolitsch, under whom he played in Altach until the end of 2025. According to a “Sky” report, Ingolitsch himself is said to have contacted Massombo and made a move there seem appealing to him. In any case, this is sure to make for a highly charged atmosphere on Saturday at the Merkur Arena.