Ahead of the Match Against Sturm
Walkout! Controversy Surrounding Altach Star Who Wants to Join SK Sturm
SCR Altach will have to do without Yann Massombo in Saturday’s Bundesliga match against SK Sturm Graz! The 26-year-old forward decided after the final practice not to board the bus with his teammates...
“He cited a desire to transfer as the reason. It subsequently came to light that tomorrow’s opponent, Sturm Graz, had already been in contact with the player over the past few weeks and most recently this morning,” the club wrote.
“Our focus is on tomorrow’s game!”
The club’s attempts to persuade the French player to travel to Graz were unsuccessful. “SCR Altach clarifies that, as of now, no club has submitted an official inquiry or offer for the player. The club will not comment further on this matter for the time being. The focus is on tomorrow’s game,” the Vorarlberg-based club stated.
Massombo is under contract with Altach through the end of June 2027, and there is also an option for an additional season. The player, who joined from Clermont Foot in the summer of 2025, therefore needs his employer’s consent for a transfer.
Did Ingolitsch call Massombo?
Massombo played 37 competitive matches for SCRA last season and was considered an undisputed starter in the first three competitive matches of the new season as well. At Sturm, he could be reunited with Coach Fabio Ingolitsch, under whom he played in Altach until the end of 2025. According to a “Sky” report, Ingolitsch himself is said to have contacted Massombo and made a move there seem appealing to him. In any case, this is sure to make for a highly charged atmosphere on Saturday at the Merkur Arena.
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