Violent Crime in the Innviertel: Woman Survives Stabbing

Horrifying scenes unfolded Friday morning in an apartment in Mettmach. A violent argument had broken out between a 37-year-old man and his 30-year-old former partner. During the altercation, the Romanian man allegedly stabbed the woman twice in the back and once in the upper arm with a kitchen knife. The 30-year-old’s two children—ages 10 and 8, from a different father—were in another room at the time and are believed not to have witnessed the incident.

Escape to a Neighboring Town

The seriously injured woman managed to flee to a neighboring town, but the 37-year-old man, who was heavily intoxicated, pursued her with the knife. Two passing motorists picked up the woman in their vehicle. This led to a further escalation: The suspect tried to open the car door and attack the woman again. However, the driver prevented this. As the car drove away, the 37-year-old stabbed the rear window with the knife.