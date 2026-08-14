Former Austrian player laughs
“European Humiliation!” Mockery for Historic Club
The dream of the Europa League is already over for the historic Scottish club Glasgow Rangers! In the third qualifying round, they were defeated by Jagiellonia Bialystok. After Rangers fans had mocked the Polish club’s name beforehand, they’ve now gotten a taste of their own medicine! A striker well-known in Austria played a key role in this.
Things are already heating up in Glasgow this early in the season! The city’s Rangers were defeated 2–3 on aggregate by Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok in the third round of Europa League qualifying.
It’s a bitter pill to swallow for the proud Scots, who are now facing a barrage of ridicule as a result. “The latest European humiliation,” reads the headline in the *Daily Mail*, for example, and the shock is also palpable in the domestic media. Now they must battle the Czech club Jablonec for a spot in the Conference League.
But what’s particularly humiliating is the ridicule raining down on the Rangers from Poland—and their own fans are partly to blame. Some of the fans had mocked the club name Jagiellonia Białystok, joking that it sounded like a Wi-Fi password.
A well-deserved comeback
Now they’ve gotten a nasty bit of payback. The club posted a video on Instagram showing striker Nik Prelec—who once played for Austria and WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga—scoring the crucial goal to tie the match 1–1 in the second leg.
Prelec is sitting on the bench with a laptop in front of him. The Slovenian “tries” to log into the Wi-Fi network named “UEFA Europa League Playoffs.” The password “Glasgow Rangers” doesn’t work, but “Jagiellonia Bialysto” is the correct one.
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