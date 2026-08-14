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The horse-trading continues

Tempers are running high! No agreement on drought aid

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14.08.2026 11:56
Norbert Totschnig is unable to secure the heat relief measures.
Norbert Totschnig is unable to secure the heat relief measures.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Von Jennifer Kapellari

The latest attempt has failed: Negotiations on aid for drought-stricken farmers ended on Friday without a result. There are no winners: The SPÖ gets no climate law, and the ÖVP gets no money for its farmers.

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For “Krone” readers, this comes as little surprise. Today’s negotiations regarding heat-related aid for agriculture ended without a resolution. According to sources close to the negotiations, the parties’ positions remain “miles apart.”

The biggest sticking point: Totschnig is reportedly insisting on an additional 250 million euros—and outside the agricultural budget. For the SPÖ, this is inconceivable given the ongoing austerity measures: “I cannot imagine handing out general taxpayer-funded handouts to every single farm, regardless of how severely they’ve been affected,” says government coordinator Michaela Schmidt.

The NEOS also do not want to reopen the recently approved dual budget. They are demanding that the ÖVP first look for leeway within its own portfolio. However, the minister rules out even reallocations—such as those involving agricultural diesel.

Zitat Icon

There will be no “whatever the cost” policy à la Sebastian Kurz with us.

Michaela Schmidt, Staatssekretärin und Regierungskoordinatorin

Bild: BMWKMS

Nor does a solution seem to be in sight regarding the trade-off with the Climate Protection Act. While Totschnig wants an additional 250 million euros for agriculture, he shows no willingness to compromise on the Climate Protection Act. The SPÖ and NEOS suspect that Totschnig is shying away from a conflict with the powerful Economic Association, which is skeptical of binding climate targets. “The ball is now in the minister’s court—or rather, in that of our coalition partner,” said Schmidt.

Will Stocker now step in?
The next round of “heatwave poker” is set to take place on Monday. According to reports, Chancellor Christian Stocker could personally step in and make the heatwave aid a top priority. However, this has not been officially confirmed. For now, the government is left with nothing but a hot weekend...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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