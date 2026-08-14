The horse-trading continues
Tempers are running high! No agreement on drought aid
The latest attempt has failed: Negotiations on aid for drought-stricken farmers ended on Friday without a result. There are no winners: The SPÖ gets no climate law, and the ÖVP gets no money for its farmers.
For “Krone” readers, this comes as little surprise. Today’s negotiations regarding heat-related aid for agriculture ended without a resolution. According to sources close to the negotiations, the parties’ positions remain “miles apart.”
The biggest sticking point: Totschnig is reportedly insisting on an additional 250 million euros—and outside the agricultural budget. For the SPÖ, this is inconceivable given the ongoing austerity measures: “I cannot imagine handing out general taxpayer-funded handouts to every single farm, regardless of how severely they’ve been affected,” says government coordinator Michaela Schmidt.
The NEOS also do not want to reopen the recently approved dual budget. They are demanding that the ÖVP first look for leeway within its own portfolio. However, the minister rules out even reallocations—such as those involving agricultural diesel.
There will be no “whatever the cost” policy à la Sebastian Kurz with us.
Michaela Schmidt, Staatssekretärin und Regierungskoordinatorin
Bild: BMWKMS
Nor does a solution seem to be in sight regarding the trade-off with the Climate Protection Act. While Totschnig wants an additional 250 million euros for agriculture, he shows no willingness to compromise on the Climate Protection Act. The SPÖ and NEOS suspect that Totschnig is shying away from a conflict with the powerful Economic Association, which is skeptical of binding climate targets. “The ball is now in the minister’s court—or rather, in that of our coalition partner,” said Schmidt.
Will Stocker now step in?
The next round of “heatwave poker” is set to take place on Monday. According to reports, Chancellor Christian Stocker could personally step in and make the heatwave aid a top priority. However, this has not been officially confirmed. For now, the government is left with nothing but a hot weekend...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.