Tempers are running high! No agreement on drought aid

Nor does a solution seem to be in sight regarding the trade-off with the Climate Protection Act. While Totschnig wants an additional 250 million euros for agriculture, he shows no willingness to compromise on the Climate Protection Act. The SPÖ and NEOS suspect that Totschnig is shying away from a conflict with the powerful Economic Association, which is skeptical of binding climate targets. “The ball is now in the minister’s court—or rather, in that of our coalition partner,” said Schmidt.