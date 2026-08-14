Ryanair's Nightmare Flight
Man Sucked Out of Plane: Here’s Why the Window Broke
A Ryanair flight turned into a nightmare for one man: Shortly after takeoff, a window shattered, and the 61-year-old was sucked out of the plane. His head and arm were already outside, but he was pulled back just in time. The cause of the window shattering has now been determined.
A blade on the right engine had broken off; shrapnel flew around and shattered the window. This is according to a preliminary report by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which took over the investigation into the July 10 flight from Thessaloniki to Memmingen from its Greek counterparts.
Seatbelt Saved His Life
The shattered window created a powerful suction at 600 km/h at an altitude of about 4,500 meters, pulling passenger Ljubisa Karovic (61) toward the opening. His wife and other passengers held him back. The Serbian man survived only because he was wearing his seatbelt. Karovic suffered neck and shoulder injuries as well as abrasions in the accident. A doctor on board treated him.
Due to the loss of cabin pressure, passengers had to put on oxygen masks. The plane returned to Thessaloniki about an hour after takeoff and made an emergency landing.
Birds to Blame?
U.S. investigators found the remains of a bird in the engine of the Boeing 737-800, “Sky News” reports, citing the investigation. This suggests that the aircraft struck birds during takeoff. It is not yet clear whether this was also the reason the engine blade broke off.
If it is confirmed that a foreign object was responsible for the serious incident, the liability of Boeing and Ryanair would be reduced. This is because it would mean that neither the age nor the maintenance condition of the aircraft was the cause.
The Boeing in question is 18 years old; according to Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, the engine has been fully serviced and overhauled in the past two years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.