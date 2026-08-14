Aid for Farmers: First In-Person Crisis Summit

Meanwhile, Farmers’ Union President Georg Strasser is also hoping for swift aid. Where the feed for his cows normally grows, the pasture is completely parched this year, as Strasser shows in an Instagram video from his farm in Nöchling, Lower Austria. The dramatic consequences of the ongoing drought are thus affecting him both politically and personally.

“For us farmers, climate change is not an abstract debate. We experience its consequences every day,” he says.