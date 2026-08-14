Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Politics in a Dilemma

Aid for Farmers: First In-Person Crisis Summit

Nachrichten
14.08.2026 05:00
While nature suffers from the drought, the government is—once again—struggling to reach a ...
While nature suffers from the drought, the government is—once again—struggling to reach a compromise.(Bild: APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER)
Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Von Nikolaus Frings

The struggle over heatwave aid within the government continues. The hoped-for agreement this week already seems to be off the table. However, at least one initial crisis summit is scheduled to take place within the coalition today, Friday. 

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

“What comes first—the end of the heat wave along with rain, or the government’s heat relief measures that have been promised for weeks?” That’s the question Austrian farmers are asking themselves these days. If you ask around within the coalition, you’re more likely to hear the former: Starting Monday, temperatures will drop across much of the country.

The solution to the dispute over heat relief aid, targeted for Friday, was not yet in sight during Thursday’s rounds of negotiations. At the very least, however, negotiations are continuing at a higher level.

Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig has called for further talks.
Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig has called for further talks.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Former Minister Calls for Speed
On Friday, an initial in-person crisis summit is scheduled to take place between ÖVP Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig, SPÖ government coordinator Michaela Schmidt, and a representative of NEOS. “The ÖVP is insisting on rapid aid for affected farmers. The SPÖ, on the other hand, opposes drawing on the agricultural sector’s own social security reserves—and is attempting to force an agreement on the Climate Protection Act by demanding the reversal of the agricultural diesel tax hike,” said a negotiator regarding the drought dilemma.

While nature suffers from the drought, the government is—once again—struggling to reach a ...
While nature suffers from the drought, the government is—once again—struggling to reach a compromise.(Bild: APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER)

“These games are completely inappropriate. The SPÖ’s demand to roll back the agricultural diesel subsidy completely misses the point,” says former Agriculture Minister Nikolaus Berlakovich (ÖVP) with frustration. He calls for a “swift agreement and effective subsidies.” One possible solution, for example, would be to suspend social security contributions in the fourth quarter—as Lower Austria’s Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf had called for.

Meanwhile, Farmers’ Union President Georg Strasser is also hoping for swift aid. Where the feed for his cows normally grows, the pasture is completely parched this year, as Strasser shows in an Instagram video from his farm in Nöchling, Lower Austria. The dramatic consequences of the ongoing drought are thus affecting him both politically and personally.

“For us farmers, climate change is not an abstract debate. We experience its consequences every day,” he says.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
14.08.2026 05:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf