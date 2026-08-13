Attersee Facing Low Water Levels: Outflow Being Reduced

Due to the ongoing drought, Lake Attersee is already losing so much water that, without intervention, “an ecologically critical low-water level is likely to occur in a few weeks.” Consequently, the state water authority ordered a temporary change to the operation of the Klauswehr weir. “The outflow from Lake Attersee into the Ager River will be reduced to 4.5 cubic meters per second effective immediately,” announced Stefan Kaineder (Greens), the state councilor responsible for the matter, on Thursday.

Not Enough Water

“We must act now and cannot wait until the Ager is nothing more than a trickle. The water we are retaining in a controlled manner today will help us better weather the coming dry weeks,” he said. The goal is to allow the Attersee to drop more slowly while ensuring there is enough water for healthy fish life in the Ager.