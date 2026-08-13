Austria’s Expat Coaches Put to the Test

Muslic calmed Schalke 04

It remains to be seen what role Schalke 04 can play. In any case, Muslic pulled off the feat of leading the club—which had nearly been relegated to the third division in 2024/25—back to the top flight after three years in the second division. The 43-year-old “brought peace to the club, something few have managed to do. He exudes a certain calm, and that fits quite well because the club thrives on chaos—or at least it used to. I wouldn’t have thought what he did there was possible,” said Hamann. The German season kicks off on August 21 with the DFB Cup; league play gets underway a week later.