Not Just Glasner
Austria’s Expat Coaches Put to the Test
The number of Austrian coaches in Europe’s top five soccer leagues has risen. Oliver Glasner can be considered the poster child; he was on the wish lists of even more prestigious clubs but opted for the “mammoth task” of coaching Nottingham Forest. With Adi Hütter, who has returned to Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim’s Christian Ilzer, and Schalke’s second-division championship-winning coach Miron Muslic, a trio of ÖFB coaches is now at work in Germany.
Throughout his career, Glasner has impressively demonstrated that he can more than just maximize his teams’ potential. After his first stint abroad at VfL Wolfsburg (2019–2021), he truly made his mark for the first time with Eintracht Frankfurt (2021–2023) by winning the 2022 Europa League. Even more remarkable, however, was his tenure at Crystal Palace (2024–2026). With historic successes in the FA Cup, Community Shield, and Conference League, he significantly boosted his market value. Media reports of interest from top-tier clubs followed before he signed with Nottingham.
Glasner Put to the Test at the “Manager’s Graveyard”
The move is seen as a step up, as the club—led by Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis—has greater opportunities and ambitions. Marinakis himself is considered incredibly ambitious, which creates a very turbulent environment. The “BBC” used the term “manager’s graveyard” in reference to the club, which has appointed Glasner as its fifth coach within a year. “For me, it’s important that it’s a challenge,” Glasner emphasized, however.
He doesn’t want to be called a genius because of his successes. “There isn’t just one switch you can flip—it’s daily work, and I can’t do anything on my own. We want to help the players become the best versions of themselves, but they have to put it into practice themselves,” explained the Upper Austrian. Glasner has signed a three-year contract and is the highest-paid coach in the club’s history.
The goal is to consistently position the club—which finished 16th in 2025–26—in the top half of the Premier League. There’s also the dream of another European Cup triumph for the 1979 and 1980 European Cup winners. Last season, the club reached the Europa League semifinals. “It’s a traditional club with a fantastic fan base,” Glasner emphasized. He’ll make his league debut on August 22 in front of more than 30,000 fans at the City Ground against Leeds United. They’ll face the same opponent three days later in the second round of the League Cup. Wins would be an early birthday present for the former Ried player, who turns 52 on August 28.
“Dances of joy” in Frankfurt over Hütter
Hütter started last season as Monaco’s coach and, more than eight months after being fired by the Ligue 1 club, made a comeback with Frankfurt this summer. All of this comes five years after his not-entirely-quiet departure. “They were doing victory dances,” said German Sky expert Didi Hamann.
During his first tenure from July 2018 to June 2021, Hütter led Eintracht to the 2019 Europa League semifinals and is expected to bring the club closer to the top again. Finishing eighth, as in 2025–26, isn’t what anyone had in mind. “Normally, I’m cautious when someone has had a successful run and comes back. It rarely turns out as well as it was before. But if anyone can pull it off, I think it’s Adi,” Hamann explained. Hütter himself has a clear vision of the kind of soccer he wants to see. “Proactive and inspiring, to get the stadium—which has incredible energy—on board,” explained the 56-year-old from Vorarlberg.
Ilzer Firmly in the Saddle at Hoffenheim
At Hoffenheim, Ilzer is nowfirmly in the saddle, a fact confirmed by his “long-term” contract extension at the end of May. The Styrian, who took over in November 2024, worked alongside sporting director Andreas Schicker to turn the team’s fortunes around after a season spent at the bottom of the table, finishing fifth and narrowly missing out on a Champions League spot.
The fact that Ilzer was able to keep his job last summer “really surprised me,” said Hamann. But “what he did after that is sensational.” Hamann is convinced “that Hoffenheim will play a major role again.” Ilzer hopes so too: “We want to continue on this successful path and keep representing TSG.”
Muslic calmed Schalke 04
It remains to be seen what role Schalke 04 can play. In any case, Muslic pulled off the feat of leading the club—which had nearly been relegated to the third division in 2024/25—back to the top flight after three years in the second division. The 43-year-old “brought peace to the club, something few have managed to do. He exudes a certain calm, and that fits quite well because the club thrives on chaos—or at least it used to. I wouldn’t have thought what he did there was possible,” said Hamann. The German season kicks off on August 21 with the DFB Cup; league play gets underway a week later.
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