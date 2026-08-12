Higher Fees? Politicians Put the Brakes on ORF Director General

Amount: 15.30 euros per month, or 183.60 euros per year.

Since when? The household fee replaced the former GIS fee on January 1, 2024.

Who pays? In principle, it is collected for every address where at least one person is registered as having their primary residence.

Even without a TV: It does not matter whether the household has a radio or a TV.

Exceptions: Exemptions are possible under certain conditions—for example, for people with special social or health needs.

Frozen: The ORF fee is legally capped at 15.30 euros until the end of 2029.