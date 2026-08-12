Despite the drought:
Water is becoming scarce, but drinking water remains safe
Only 32 percent of the usual precipitation had fallen by the end of July, and groundwater levels continue to drop. Nevertheless, according to the state government, there is currently no threat of widespread drinking water shortages. A dedicated task force within the Upper Austrian state government is monitoring the situation.
Everyone is longing for rain during this extremely hot summer, but State Environment Minister Stefan Kaineder (Greens) can reassure Upper Austrians on one point: There will be no shortages of drinking water. A task force within the Department of Environment and Water Management is continuously monitoring the situation. However, this does not mean the all-clear has been given for the water situation as a whole.
Quite the contrary: According to the national drinking water security plan, Upper Austria is already at the “Caution” level. Groundwater levels are low or even very low, and some springs and wells are supplying significantly less water.
In any case, the figures from the Hydrographic Service paint a clear picture. By the end of July, only 32% of the long-term average precipitation had fallen. “Instead of 129, it was only 41 millimeters,” says Peter Kickinger of the Hydrographic Service. The situation looks even more dire in August, as only 14% of the average precipitation for this month has fallen so far.
Provincial Councilor Kaineder attributes the fact that the water supply is secure to past droughts—which occurred in 2003, 2015, and 2018—and the measures taken in response. Many municipalities have tapped into additional wells and springs, built larger elevated storage tanks, and established connections to neighboring water suppliers. More than 40 million euros are invested annually in the drinking water supply. Last year, the figure was 44.6 million euros, and in 2023, with a special allocation, it will even reach 83.4 million euros.
Provincial Councilor Kaineder says: “You can’t just turn a dry spring back on. That’s why it’s important now that we take action where problems arise and not wait until a bottleneck turns into a real emergency.
The situation is dire: Rivers across the state have dried up, but the drinking water supply is secure—for now! A dedicated task force established within the State’s Department of Environment and Water Management is monitoring the situation. Every year, 40 million euros are invested in water infrastructure.
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