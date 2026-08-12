“Children and Teens Should Have Free Access to Outdoor Pools”

Cooling off regardless of financial means

The model for this is Augsburg, where such a program already exists. This would allow young people to cool off and spend their free time in a safe place, regardless of their parents’ financial situation. But Schobesberger also wants to reach out more specifically to people who are particularly vulnerable. Following the Paris model, older people, those living alone, or other vulnerable individuals should be able to voluntarily register with a municipal registry. In the event of extreme heat, they could be contacted or social services could check on them. Linz is set to launch a pilot program for this.