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Long Lines for the Last “Solar Eclipse” Glasses
Austria is in solar eclipse fever! With the rare celestial spectacle just around the corner on Wednesday evening, thousands of people are apparently still trying to get their hands on the right protective glasses. But the coveted eclipse glasses are already in short supply in many places. On online marketplaces, they’re sometimes being offered at completely inflated prices...
Long lines are forming in the provinces outside the few stores that still have them in stock. The rush was particularly intense in Salzburg. People were lining up outside an optician’s shop in the Europark shopping center. In the morning, there were still about 2,000 pairs available there—but that didn’t last long: 1,000 pairs were sold in just half an hour.
A state of chaos also reigned at an Eni gas station on Münchner Bundesstraße (see photo above). The rush was so great that one woman waiting in line remarked with a laugh, “They’re making more money on glasses today than on gas.”
There’s also a lot of excitement in Vienna. A line had already formed shortly after 9 a.m. outside the “Sehen! Wutscher” optician on Mariahilfer Straße. Anyone hoping to snag a pair of glasses had to be patient.
Glasses have long been sold out in many places
People in the line reported that they had already called numerous stores—in many places, the glasses had long since sold out. Reportedly, in some cases only one or two pairs are being given out per person so that as many interested customers as possible can still get a pair.
The rush for these small, specialized glasses has now even reached online retailers. On Willhaben, solar eclipse glasses are sometimes being offered at completely inflated prices—up to 100 euros are being charged for individual pairs (see image below).
While “Sofi” glasses are running low in many places, there’s good news from Styria: In Graz and the surrounding area, pairs are apparently still available—including at Center West and in Seiersberg. “I think the rumor that the solar eclipse glasses are sold out is just that—a rumor; someone is creating an artificial shortage here,” says Mountain Media. Additionally, one euro from each pair sold goes to “Wings for Life.”
The partial solar eclipse begins at 7:22 p.m. on . It reaches its peak shortly before 8:15 p.m.—at which point about 90 percent of the sun will be covered. The whole country is eagerly looking up at the sky. Those who haven’t managed to get their hands on a pair of glasses can also follow the “Krone” livestream (starting at 7:15 p.m.).
Here’s how to safely view the solar eclipse:
- Eclipse glasses: Use only special glasses with a suitable solar filter.
- No regular sunglasses: They do not provide sufficient protection for your eyes.
- No home remedies: CDs, soot-blackened glass, or similar items are dangerous.
- Check your glasses: The filter film must be undamaged—no scratches, cracks, or holes.
- Binoculars & Telescopes: Never look directly at the sun without a special solar filter.
- Don’t have glasses on hand? Observe the sun only indirectly, such as through a pinhole camera projection.
Observing the Sun Safely Without Glasses
If you can’t find suitable eclipse glasses, don’t try to make your own filter and look directly at the sun with it. A safe alternative is indirect observation: Using a simple pinhole camera, you can project the image of the sun onto a bright surface without looking directly at it. Even better are organized viewing events with professional equipment or a livestream.
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