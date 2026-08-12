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ORF Bombshell

No Criminal Investigation Against Strobl and Wrabetz

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12.08.2026 11:18
Alexander Wrabetz and Pius Strobl can breathe a sigh of relief for now.
Alexander Wrabetz and Pius Strobl can breathe a sigh of relief for now.(Bild: Krone-Collage/APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH, APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER, Martin A. Jöchl)
Porträt von Anja Richter
Von Anja Richter

Just one day after the election of the 13 ORF directors, the next bombshell: The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office informed the parties involved that it would not be opening a preliminary investigation regarding Roland Weißmann’s complaint against Alexander Wrabetz and Pius Strobl.

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At the end of a major day of events at Küniglberg, Director General Ingrid Thurnher announced to the assembled press on Tuesday that the ORF would join the investigation against Pius Strobl and Alexander Wrabetz. By Wednesday, it was clear: no such investigation exists.

This is because, as the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office informed the parties involved on Wednesday, following the complaint filed by Roland Weißmann and an extensive review, it has decided against initiating a preliminary investigation against the two ORF executives. “The Public Prosecutor’s Office has refrained from initiating a preliminary investigation because conducting such an investigation would be inadmissible for legal reasons,” states the notification, which is in the possession of the “Krone.” 

Vienna attorney Bettina Caspar-Bures, who represents Alexander Warabetz, confirms that the ...
Vienna attorney Bettina Caspar-Bures, who represents Alexander Warabetz, confirms that the decision not to open a preliminary investigation has been made.(Bild: Privat)

Breach of Trust Regarding Pension Commitments?
The allegations raised by Weißmann through his attorney, Norbert Wess, concerned the pension commitments made by Wrabetz to Strobl; the issue at hand was breach of trust. The pension commitments for Strobl were allegedly “concealed” internally and were not made in the ORF’s best interest. Specifically, Wrabetz is said to have first mentioned the ORF’s pension commitments to Pius Strobl to his successor, Weißmann, on December 31, 2021—that is, in the final hours of his tenure.

According to the report, outgoing Director General Wrabetz did not provide the written agreements to the ORF “until a full week after his departure.” The first agreement dates back to 2010. The total amount of the entitlements is said to exceed one million euros, to be paid out in monthly pension installments.

Thurnher Needs to Provide Explanations
It is now clear: The allegations are not sufficient to warrant a criminal investigation. Following her statement, Ingrid Thurnher now needs to explain exactly which investigations against Wrabetz and Strobl the ORF has joined...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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