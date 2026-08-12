No Criminal Investigation Against Strobl and Wrabetz

Breach of Trust Regarding Pension Commitments?

The allegations raised by Weißmann through his attorney, Norbert Wess, concerned the pension commitments made by Wrabetz to Strobl; the issue at hand was breach of trust. The pension commitments for Strobl were allegedly “concealed” internally and were not made in the ORF’s best interest. Specifically, Wrabetz is said to have first mentioned the ORF’s pension commitments to Pius Strobl to his successor, Weißmann, on December 31, 2021—that is, in the final hours of his tenure.