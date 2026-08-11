After a long wait
It’s finally true: Cristiano Ronaldo got married!
“Good things come to those who wait”—after ten years together as a couple, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have now officially tied the knot! Exactly one year after their engagement, the couple sealed their love with a secret wedding in Portugal …
“Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez were married today in a civil ceremony in the town of Cascais, Portugal, and are now officially husband and wife,” the “Daily Mail” quotes a spokesperson for Cristiano Ronaldo as saying.
Only the bride and groom’s closest family members, along with select friends and acquaintances, are said to have gathered today to witness the soccer superstar and his Georgina tie the knot.
The couple confirmed the reports—which were first published later that evening by *People*, among others—with a joint Instagram post featuring a photo of the couple’s hands, adorned with understated wedding rings. After 45 minutes online, this Instagram post had racked up nearly 4.7 million likes—and the number is, of course, skyrocketing…
Met at the Gucci store
Ronaldo (41), who grew up in Madeira, and his Georgina (32) have been inseparable for ten years. “CR7” and the Spanish-Argentine model met in late 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she was still working at the time. The couple now have five children, two of whom are their biological children.
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