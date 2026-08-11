ORF Foundation Board Member Schütze Throws in the Towel

“However, this is not only a milestone for the ORF, but also for me personally,” Schütze explained in a letter he read aloud at the end of the Foundation Board meeting. With today’s appointment, his work is apparently done: “Following this meeting, I will step down from my role as a member of the ORF Foundation Board effective today,” said Schütze, who was also absent from the presentation of the new directors this afternoon. He said he wants to focus exclusively on his company again in the future.